JC’s Radionian recognized for receiving awards in newspaper contest

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s journalism students will be recognized Friday for their accomplishments at a recent newspaper contest.
The staff for JC’s student newspaper, The Radionian, won The Top Overall Award and 31 other awards at the annual Student Better Newspaper Contest held in conjunction with the O.C. McDavid Journalism Summit at the Hilton Jackson Feb. 7.
The newspaper won first-place in the two-year newspaper category at the national College Media Association David Adams Apple Awards last March, and they will be competing again this March.
Below is the list of students that received awards in different categories and where they placed:
- First Place:
- Jordan Butler: Best Editorials, Best General Interest Column
- Baylee Walter: Best Editorials
- Bailey Morris: Best Feature Story
- Rayia Bilello: Best Sports Photo
- Heidi Boot: Best News Story
- Dylan Jones: Best Sports News
- Hannah Chaffee: Best Sports Feature
- Tori Ellis: Best General News Story
- Second Place:
- Bailey Morris: Best Feature Photo, Best General News Photo
- Rayia Bilello: Best Sports Photo, Best Advertisement, Best Layout and Design, Best Cartoon, Best Investigative News Package
- Dylan Jones: Best Sports News Story and Best Sports Column
- Hannah Chaffee: Best Sports Feature
- Michael Blanks: Best General Interest Column
- Third Place:
- Hannah Chaffee: Best Sports Feature
- Olivia Ward: Best Sports News Story
- Karmen Davidson: Best General News Photo
The students will meet in Room 221 in the Academic Support Building during their regular class time for photos and interviews at 11:50 a.m.
For more questions and information, you can contact the journalism instructor, Kelly Atwood, at (601) 477-4084 or kelly.atwood@jcjc.edu.
