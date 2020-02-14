JC hosts SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition and Conference

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is hosting the annual SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition and Conference for the southern part of the state Friday to determine who will move on to the state competition in Jackson.
About 220 high schools will be represented by their students and advisers from the Clarke County area all the way to the Coast.
Competitions will take place in different areas at the same on JC campus, including the JCJC Advance Technology Center.
Registration began at 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m., and competitions started at 8:30 a.m. in their designated areas and will last until 2 p.m.
Winners will be announced from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the D.O. Thomas P.E. Building.
