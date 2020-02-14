Florists prepare for Valentine’s Day

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Valentine’s Day is less than 24 hours away. Florist shops are working hard to provide and deliver arrangements to the community.
“It’s always crazy this time of the year, but it’s a good crazy and we enjoy it,” said Leah Wittig of Sweet Blossom in Petal. “We’ve had tons of orders all week. Valentine’s falls on Friday this year, which is a good thing. So, we’ve had all week to get orders in and it doesn’t sneak up on us quite as bad as other days of the week tend too.”
The week has been busier than usual, but Wittig expects Friday to be the busiest of them all.
“The holiday is busier than the week,” Wittig said. “It’s because of men wait until the last minute to shop for their significant other.”
The hottest buys for Valentine’s Day are red roses and Valentine’s bags.
