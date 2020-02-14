First Alert: The sun has returned to the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. You’ll need a jacket today. Skies will be sunny all day long and highs will warm up into the upper 50s. Temperatures will fall to the 40s this evening with overnight lows in the low 30s.
Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Sunday will be cloudy with hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon as highs will be in the mid 60s.
Next week is looking rainy as another front stalls out on top of south Mississippi. This will give us scattered thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will move though later this week. This will cool us down into the 50s for highs and give us more hit-or-miss showers for the tail end of the week.
