Will McGillis makes move from short to first base

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There should be a number of questions about Southern Miss baseball answered during this weekend’s three-game series against Murray State.
Folks will get their first glimpse of the Golden Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m. While there’s sure to be some familiar faces take the field, some may be in unfamiliar positions.
Redshirt sophomore Will McGillis makes the shift from shortstop to first base this season. Coach Scott Berry has no concern’s with McGillis’ glove but expects the PCS grad to make a major jump at the plate.
McGillis batted .223 with 15 runs-batted-in last season.
“I like the word ‘challenge,’ that’s what I was telling somebody earlier,” McGillis said. “Just with a new team, it’s not going to be the same as last year. We’re going to come together and kind of figure out who we are as the season goes on. We know we’re going to bunt, hit and run do the little things.”
“[McGillis is] my most improved player in the fall,” Berry said. “Offensively, he and coach [Travis] Creel really blended well together in redefining his offensive skills and we saw that this fall. I really saw a young man who developed his swing, his plane stayed a lot flatter, was in the zone a lot longer and he cut the swing and misses out.”
