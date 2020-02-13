Vitalant invites public to Valentine’s Day Blood Drive Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is inviting people to take part in their Valentine’s Day Blood Drive to celebrate the holiday.
The drive will take place at the Vitalant Donation Center on 805 S 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Donors will receive a “Together We Can Do Amazing Valentine” themed t-shirt, bonus points for a free movie ticket through Vitalant’s online rewards store and sweet treats.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and in general good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
You can schedule to donate here or call 877-258-4825, and walk-in donors are welcome.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.