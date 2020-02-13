Trial date set for Texas man accused of 2019 Mount Olive murder

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trial date is set for a Texas man accused of killing a woman in Covington County in August of 2019.
Brian Douglas Allen will stand trial on July 13 for the murder of Kristian Bailey.
Her body was found in the front yard of a home in Mount Olive, hours after Allen allegedly fired at sheriff’s deputies and stole a patrol car.
He will also be tried for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and shooting into a dwelling.
