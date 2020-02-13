Tess Smith named chairman of PRCC Board of Trustees

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith has been appointed to serve as chairman of the Pearl River Community College Board of Trustees for 2020 and 2021.
PRCC made the announcement Wednesday, calling Smith a “lifelong wildcat.” Smith attended PRCC starting in 1987 before moving on to The University of Southern Mississippi, where she would graduate with a bachelors in science in 1992.
“It has been truly amazing to see the growth and change that has taken place on the campus from then to now,” Smith said. “I feel truly blessed to play a role in PRCC's future.”
Smith received her masters degree in 1997 and also earned her specialist in school administration from USM.
Smith has served on the PRCC Board of Trustees since 2014.
“Ms. Tess Smith is a trusted and well-respected member of our Board of Trustees,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said in a news release. “Her forward thinking and innovative approach to education has provided valuable perspective. I look forward to her continued leadership as we work to provide higher education opportunities to our surrounding communities. I am thrilled with the Board of Trustees’ decision to appoint Ms. Smith Chairman for the next two years. In the ever-changing world of higher education we have numerous challenges that lie ahead. She is the ideal candidate to lead the efforts of our Board.”
