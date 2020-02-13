Tess Smith named chairman of PRCC Board of Trustees

“Ms. Tess Smith is a trusted and well-respected member of our Board of Trustees,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said in a news release. “Her forward thinking and innovative approach to education has provided valuable perspective. I look forward to her continued leadership as we work to provide higher education opportunities to our surrounding communities. I am thrilled with the Board of Trustees’ decision to appoint Ms. Smith Chairman for the next two years. In the ever-changing world of higher education we have numerous challenges that lie ahead. She is the ideal candidate to lead the efforts of our Board.”