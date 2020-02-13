Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
Media seek open hearing on NFL team's emails with church
News outlets in New Orleans are set to argue that they should have access to a hearing on the confidentiality of emails between Catholic officials and an NFL franchise. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate and three TV stations will ask a judge Thursday to let them cover a hearing on whether emails between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints executives should be released. Lawyers for victims of clergy sex abuse have told The Associated Press that the emails show how Saints executives helped the archdiocese with public relations damage control arising from the clergy abuse scandal.
TROOPER ARRESTED
Louisiana State Police arrest trooper on child porn charge
MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge. State police spokesman, Lt. Nick Manale, says 41-year-old Jason Boyet has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest on one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. Special agents began an investigation after learning a suspect, later identified as Boyet, was producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application. Boyet is being held at that Tangipahoa Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
BP SPILL-COASTAL RESTORATION
$130M in BP spill money to help reconnect big swamp to river
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana will get $130 million in BP oil spill money to link its second-largest coastal swamp back up to the Mississippi River. Alabama will also receive funds to add up to 12,000 acres to a wildlife management area. A council made up of officials from the five Gulf states and several federal agencies voted for the projects Wednesday. Louisiana officials say the Maurepas Swamp project is the biggest project so far in the state's coastal restoration program. They say it will benefit 45,000 acres of swamp and help protect people in several parishes from hurricanes.
LOUISIANA HEALTH SECRETARY
Texas health chief named Louisiana's new health secretary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is hiring the leader of Texas' health agency to be the Louisiana Department of Health's new secretary. Courtney Phillips will take charge of Louisiana's largest cabinet department with a multibillion-dollar budget that accounts for nearly half of annual state government spending. Phillips has led the Texas Health and Human Services Commission since October 2018. The move is a return home. Phillips is a Louisiana native who worked in various roles at the state health department for 12 years previously. Phillips follows Rebekah Gee, who led the Louisiana Department of Health during Edwards' first four years. Gee resigned in January.
AP-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
NFL team's deep Catholic ties behind role in abuse crisis
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Why would the NFL's New Orleans Saints strike a behind-the-scenes alliance with the Catholic Church on an issue as emotionally fraught as clergy sex abuse? It’s a question even die-hard fans are asking in a Catholic city where football is a religion of its own. And the answer appears to lie in the bond that billionaire owner Tom Benson and his now-widow Gayle built for years with area church leaders. An Associated Press review found the Bensons have given at least $62 million to the New Orleans Archdiocese and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years.
REFINERY FIRE-EXXONMOBIL
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana; no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he felt the heat of the burning ExxonMobil refinery from across the Mississippi RIver. The blaze turned the night sky orange and sent a large plume of smoke over Baton Rouge. No injuries were reported. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire that began late Tuesday night. Port Allen resident Caleb Christopher Leblanc says the boom rattled his windows about 11:40 p.m. ExxonMobil says it responded to the situation and is monitoring the air quality. A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says there is no off-site impact.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE-SURPLUSES
Louisiana's new legislative leaders inherit $86M surplus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are sitting on $86 million in off-the-books surpluses in their agencies. The House and Senate's new leaders say they haven't decided how they want to spend the money that has been quietly amassing for years. The dollars aren't regularly discussed in budget hearings. Their existence is tucked away in annual financial reports for the House, Senate and other legislative agencies that were recently filed by the legislative auditor's office. The surpluses' size approaches the $96 million allocated this year for legislative operations. Top lawmakers say they would consider steering some of the cash to needed repairs on the exterior of the Louisiana Capitol.
BENEDICT COLLEGE-COACH
Benedict College names new head football coach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Benedict College has officially introduced to the school's community its new head football coach. 0n Tuesday, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict's president, and Athletic Director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post. This will be Berry's first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he's served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berry replaces Mike White, who was dismissed in November after serving five seasons.