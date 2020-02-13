Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are sitting on $86 million in off-the-books surpluses in their agencies. The House and Senate's new leaders say they haven't decided how they want to spend the money that has been quietly amassing for years. The dollars aren't regularly discussed in budget hearings. Their existence is tucked away in annual financial reports for the House, Senate and other legislative agencies that were recently filed by the legislative auditor's office. The surpluses' size approaches the $96 million allocated this year for legislative operations. Top lawmakers say they would consider steering some of the cash to needed repairs on the exterior of the Louisiana Capitol.