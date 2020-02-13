HS Hoops - Region Tournament Scores

By Taylor Curet | February 13, 2020 at 12:17 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:17 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region tournament play continued around the Pine Belt on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores:

Boys

  • Oak Grove (70) George County (45)
  • Northeast Jones (68) Newton County (33)
  • Hattiesburg (70) Long Beach (58)
  • Meridian (78) Petal (61)
  • Laurel (67) South Jones (52)

Girls

  • Oak Grove (58) Petal (40)
  • Enterprise (41) Heidelberg (36)
  • Madison-Ridgeland (56) PCS (53)
  • Columbia (57) West Marion (36)
  • Purvis (49) Poplarville (40)
  • Laurel (49) West Jones )46)
  • Brookhaven (60) South Jones (23)
  • Hattiesburg (58) Long Beach (11)

