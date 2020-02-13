HS Hoops - Region Tournament Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region tournament play continued around the Pine Belt on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores:
Boys
- Oak Grove (70) George County (45)
- Northeast Jones (68) Newton County (33)
- Hattiesburg (70) Long Beach (58)
- Meridian (78) Petal (61)
- Laurel (67) South Jones (52)
Girls
- Oak Grove (58) Petal (40)
- Enterprise (41) Heidelberg (36)
- Madison-Ridgeland (56) PCS (53)
- Columbia (57) West Marion (36)
- Purvis (49) Poplarville (40)
- Laurel (49) West Jones )46)
- Brookhaven (60) South Jones (23)
- Hattiesburg (58) Long Beach (11)
