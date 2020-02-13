Former Louisiana State Trooper of the Year arrested in child pornography investigation

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested after a child pornography investigation on the Northshore.
Jason Boyet, 41, who was named Trooper of the Year in 2018, was taken in for questioning by state and federal authorities on Wednesday, according to state police.
Investigators raided Boyet’s house in Tangipahoa Parish earlier this morning.
He was questioned by police at Troop L headquarters in Mandeville.
The investigation began as special agents developed information of a subject, later identified as Boyet, producing and distributing pornographic images on a web based application.
Boyet was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail without incident. The investigation remains ongoing with the potential for additional charges.
Boyet has been with LSP since 2006. He has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest with all law enforcement property and gear recovered.
