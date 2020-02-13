First Alert: Rainy start, cooler day for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day with rain this morning and temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain will linger through 9 a.m. this morning, so grab your raincoats. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon, into the low 50s by 4 p.m. This evening will be in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.
Friday and Saturday look nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
More hit-or-miss showers will move in on Sunday before setting in again for most of next week. Highs will warm up into the low 70s early next week.
