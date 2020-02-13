FCAHS hoops enjoying 18-4 season

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Grayson Timidaiski has slowly turned Brooklyn into a basketball town in five years as head coach of Forrest County Agricultural High School.
The Aggies hosted their first playoff game in over a decade last season and sit 18-4 (9-1 region 7-4A) in 2020.
FCAHS has its eyes set on a region championship and hopes there’s much more basketball ahead.
“We weren’t known much for basketball around here,” Timidaiski said. “Losing was a habit, unfortunately. The guys didn’t really know how to win. Our approach was the first thing that we wanted to change. And I think once guys started buying into that and seeing that we can win if we work hard, I think all the chips started falling into place for us.”
“Our school’s never been known as a basketball school,” said FCAHS senior guard Lucas Cooley, who averages 13.9 points/game. “It’s always been known as baseball and prior years back, 2014, they won a state championship in football. But [Timidaiski’s] really changed things around. You can tell that people are starting to buy into the program.”
“We can go far but like I said, we have to take it game by game instead of thinking about the future,” said senior guard Ashton Campbell, who leads FCAHS with 23.8 points/game. “Just think about what we have to do next to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
