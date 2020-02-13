Camp Shelby soldiers tour African American Military History Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of members of the 177th Armored Brigade at Camp Shelby toured Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum Thursday as part of the unit’s recognition of Black History Month.
The unit oversees and validates the training of National Guard and reserve soldiers. About 350 soldiers are in the unit.
The museum opened in 2009 and is located in the old E. 6th Street USO, which was built in 1942 as a recreational facility for African-American troops who were training at Camp Shelby.
