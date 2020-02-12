WDAM app, weather radio can keep you safe during severe storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s something that’s all too common for us for here in the Pine Belt; severe weather striking in the middle of the night. That, unfortunately, looks to be the case with Wednesday night’s round of storms as well.
It's key that you have a way to be alerted and can wake up in the middle of the night should a warning be issued for your area.
Studies from Northern Illinois University have shown that nighttime tornadoes are about twice as likely to be deadly compared to daytime tornadoes.
The reasons why? Tornados are harder to see at night, and most people are usually asleep when they develop. If you’re a sound sleeper, you may not hear anything until it’s too late.
You should also never rely on outdoor warning sirens to wake you up. Instead, you should have something like the WDAM First Alert Weather app or a whether radio.
The WDAM First Alert Weather app is free and can be downloaded here. Weather radios are around $30 at most department and electronic stores. Both of them will provide a loud alarm to wake you up in the middle of the night if a dangerous weather situation arises.
The First Alert Weather App is easy to use. Just download it to your phone, open it up, go into the setting and turn on weather alerts. NOAA weather radios are easy to program, too.
Now that you know these tips, you can keep yourself and your family safe whenever severe weather strikes.
