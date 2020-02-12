Petco Foundations gives Southern Pines $250K Valentine’s grant

The Petco Foundation surprised Southern Pines with a $250,000 Valentine's Day grant. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | February 12, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 2:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter got a special surprise Valentine’s Day gift from the Petco Foundation Wednesday.

SPAS was presented a $250,000 grant from that organization. It will be used for life-saving work and other related activities at the shelter.

During a check presentation, nearly three dozen pairs of BOBS from Skechers shoes were presented to shelter staff.

Several bags of pet toys were also donated and shelter staff were presented with a large Valentine’s Day card, signed by customers at the Hattiesburg Petco.

This year, Petco is handing out about $10 million in grants to animal welfare organizations across the country.

