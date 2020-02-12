MSDH offering free radon test kits to homes across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens in the state will have a chance to receive free radon test kits for their homes, courtesy of the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH is partnering with the Mississippi Public Library System to offer kits to people in order to monitor the odorless, colorless gas as it is the second leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.
More than 20,000 Americans die of radon-related lung cancer each year as it causes up to 15 percent of lung cancers worldwide.
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nature from natural uranium in the earth, and it moves upward out of the soil and into the air where it can enter and accumulate in homes.
Below is a list of libraries where test kits will be offered, while supplies last, in the Pine Belt and in other areas around state:
Southern Mississippi:
- Hattiesburg Public Library – Hattiesburg
- Poplarville Public Library – Poplarville
Central Mississippi:
- B.S. Ricks Public Library – Yazoo City
- Eudora Welty Public Library – Jackson
- Dekalb County Public Library – Dekalb
- Attala County Public Library – Kosciusko
- Leake County Public Library – Carthage
- Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library – Meridian
Northern Mississippi:
- Lee County Public Library – Tupelo
- Starkville/Oktibbeha Public Library – Starkville
- Carrollton/North Carrollton Public Library – North Carrollton
- Humphreys County Public Library – Belzoni
- Elizabeth Jones Public Library – Grenada
- Indianola/Sunflower Public Library – Indianola
- Greenwood/Leflore Public Library – Greenwood
For more information on radon exposure, visit here.
