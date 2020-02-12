Laurel Ward 6 City Council election will end in run-off

By Renaldo Hopkins | February 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:04 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Ward 6 City Council race will continue in a run-off election after the special election held on Feb. 11.

Grace Amos led the election with 81 votes; however, 82 votes were necessary to win it.

Ira Martin came in second with 44 votes and Benjamin Wingpigler managed to receive 38 votes.

Since Amos did not get the desired number of votes to win and Martin was second in the race, both will be back on voting ballots on March 3 in run-off election to declare the new Ward 6 City Councilperson.

