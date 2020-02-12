Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to return federal protection to the teddy bear's real-life inspiration. Louisiana black bears were on the “threatened” list for 24 years but were taken off that list in 2016. Teddy Roosevelt's refusal to shoot one that had been caught in 1902 inspired the first “teddy's bears." The judge ruled that those who sued in 2018 didn’t provide any evidence to back up their claims. An attorney for the plaintiffs says the judge didn’t rule on the case itself, only on whether the plaintiffs had legal standing to sue. She says they’re consulting about the next step.