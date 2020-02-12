Jones County Sheriff discusses progress during news conference

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin held a news conference Tuesday to update the public about recent activities within the department since he took office last month.
Berlin said things were a bit rough at first, but the department is now operating as it should.
“When we went in, it was tough getting started, just getting off the ground, but we went in and the computers were wiped clean, there was no files, there was nothing in the office when we went in, but we’re up and running,” Berlin said. “I feel like we’re going in the right direction, with 20 narcotics arrests in just a little over a month, that’s overwhelming and we haven’t even got started good.”
The jail’s website and inmate roster are expected to be fully operational in the next several days and inmate crews are also back out on the roads picking up litter.
The renovations on the adult detention center have been completed and include updated locks and, in some cases, new doors have been installed.
All positions within the narcotics and criminal investigative divisions are fully staffed. There have been 20 felony narcotics arrests made since Jan. 6 and CID is currently working on a little more than 100 cases, some of which include felony arrests being made along with several fugitives which have been apprehended.
DUI checkpoints are in full swing and around 130 seatbelt citations have been written. School speed zones are being enforced to make sure the kids and their parents are safe.
There are now four deputies per shift with a fifth shift which may be added in coming months.
Sheriff Berlin also says the department is looking into getting body cameras for the deputies.
