Hattiesburg announces Mississippi Musicians Day Celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg and partners announced Wednesday a celebration of Mississippi musicians to take place in the Hub City.
Mississippi Musicians Day will take place on Saturday, March 7 and feature workshops and seminars, children’s activities and a performance by Vasti Jackson, John Wooten and more.
The event will be held at the Community Arts Center on North Main Street. The workshops and seminars will focus on increasing awareness of the state’s musical heritage.
“Hattiesburg’s story is widely told by the dynamic artists that choose to do life and create art here,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “From catching a symphony show at either of our universities to sitting front row at a show in the back room of the Thirsty Hippo, we continue to elevate our place as a premier destination in the Gulf South for quality musical entertainment.”
The event will have activities for all ages.
Community partners for the celebration include VisitHATTIESBURG, Historic Downtown Hattiesburg,tThe Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Music, Festival South and the Art Institute of Mississippi.
“I am very proud to be part of the Mississippi Musicians’ Day celebration,” said Dr. Jay Dean. “This is an annual event that I have been aware of for the past seven years. I was fortunate enough to be on the committee that founded this special day for our musicians around the state, and I am very happy that Hattiesburg is joining in this statewide celebration.”
The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. The finale performance featuring Vasti Jackson, John Wooton, the Yazoo City Blues Trio, Charianna and the Mississippi Musicians Day House Band is set for 7 p.m. Tickets for the performances will be $20, but students with a school ID can receive a free ticket at the door.
Events before the 7 p.m. performance are free and open to the public.
You can purchase tickets at www.hattiesburgms.com/msmusicday.
