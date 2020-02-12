First Alert: Warm and humid today with strong storms possible tonight

We’re starting off your day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Grab your raincoat because we’ll see more scattered storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
By 6 p.m. the chance for rain will increase with the threat for a few severe storms too. The main concerns will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. While we can’t rule out the chance for a brief tornado, tornadoes are not one of the main concerns.
The storms will last through about 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. The chance for rain will be around 70% with afternoon highs, before the rain rolls in, in the 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows overnight in the upper 50s.
A few showers could linger into tomorrow morning with cooler temps as highs fall into the upper 50s. Friday and Saturday look nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. More rain will move in on Sunday before setting in again for most of next week.
