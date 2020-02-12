First Alert: Potential severe storms moving through area through night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a portion of our area with a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather this evening and into Thursday morning.
What to expect:
The next system will swing through the area tonight. After a mild and humid day today, showers and storms will move into the area during the evening hours. As the line of storms moves through the area, the potential for sever weather may be limited, but it isn’t zero either.
Threats:
As the line passes through, every storm will heave heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. A few storms may have a tendency to become better organized with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, gusty wind and the potential for a brief and weak tornado. If a tornado does develop, it would be an EF-0 or EF-1.
Timing:
Storms would be most likely between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. on Thursday.
Unknowns:
A few storms ahead of the line may develop and these would have the best chance to turn severe and produce a tornado, but the question is still about *if* they will occur. We still don't know that yet.
More Info
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.