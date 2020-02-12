DREAM of Hattiesburg hosts annual celebrity cake auction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of the best bakers in the Pine Belt helped Drug-free Resources for Education and Alternatives in Mississippi (DREAM) of Hattiesburg Inc. raise money Tuesday night.
The 13th annual Night of Sweet DREAMs celebrity cake auction, at the Hattiesburg Train Depot, featured tasty items from local celebrities and home bakers.
Nearly 30 cakes were showcased in a live auction.
Funds raised will support the organization’s many youth drug prevention programs.
“We have a partnership with the Hattiesburg Police Athletic League, that we provide their homework assistance and we give the kids books and have them do reading as well as homework,” said Linda Vasquez, executive director of DREAM of Hattiesburg. “We also have something called DREAM Cares, which is a national affiliate, the national Cares mentoring movement.”
“Of course, we’re in the schools, we also do policy change at the Legislative level, so we do lot of different things,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez hoped to raise about $10,000 during the event.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.