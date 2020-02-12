Donations pouring in for victims of Clinton house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As Jake Presley begins skin grafting during his recovery from a fire that killed his family, donations are pouring in.
The Saturday fire began in the attic and killed Presley’s wife, Brittany Presley, and their six kids.
The GoFundMe has collected more than $90,000.
Hub City Velo, a Hattiesburg cycling group, is committed to adding to that number.
“For right now, all the money is going to medical and funeral expenses," said Raland Burks, a member of Hub City Velo. “As you can imagine, the funeral costs will be pretty expensive.”
Members of Hub City Velo say the cycling community is a tight knit group.
“We’re just all feeling the loss and just wanna help Jake and the rest of the family any way we can,” said Matt Roland, another member.
Roland said the Presley’s always enjoyed a day spent on their bikes.
“You know they had a huge impact on the cycling community," Roland said. “They were at all the events they were at workdays at all the races and they were just there as a family together.”
Burks and Roland have set up an account at Priority One Bank in Hattiesburg for the Presleys
“The response has been kinda overwhelming," Roland said. “We’ve received calls and emails about this from all over the southeast and all over the country.”
They say every dollar helps.
“This has really hit home and they’re showing that with the donations," Roland said. “They were a beautiful family and they will be missed.”
If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off donations to Priority One Bank in Hattiesburg or Perfect Endurance Cycling.
More than 1,500 people have donated to the GoFundMe.
