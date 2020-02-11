Tougaloo College visits Laurel High School

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For some high school juniors and seniors, figuring out what college to attend is limited to the schools they can visit.
Fortunately for some Laurel High School students, Tougaloo College came to them.
Members from the Tougaloo Jazz Band and the Tougaloo Choral Group were on hand in the auditorium of the school showcasing the music offered at Tougaloo.
Meanwhile, other representatives from the college met with students in the library where they were encouraged to keep their grade averages up and to consider attending Tougaloo when they graduate.
Enrollment Officer for Tougaloo College, James Louis, says high school students are valuable to any community.
“Students who aren’t able to come to Tougaloo need to understand that they’re valuable in the community,” said Louis. “So Tougaloo College has to reach out to the students and help them to understand how important it is to come to Tougaloo College so they can go back and serve the community, which is one of the missions of Tougaloo College.”
Tougaloo College ranks among the top 25 institutions in the U.S. whose graduates earn their PhD degrees in science and engineering disciplines.
