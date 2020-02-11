4th suspect charged in shooting death of Waynesboro teen

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Zachary Bishop Jr. in Waynesboro.
According to officials with the Waynesboro Police Department, Tydarrious Thames was arrested in Laurel on Feb. 1.
Thames is now being held at the Wayne County Jail on a $21 million bond after being charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Zachary was shot on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street. Six people were shot in the drive-by. Zachary, who was inside his apartment playing video games when he was hit, was the only victim to die.
Three suspects were arrested in January in connection with the crime.
Antonio Mitchell, of Laurel, is charged with first-degree murder, felony drive-by shooting, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $13 million.
Marie Williamson is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond was set at $21 million.
Thomas Morgan, of Waynesboro, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and five counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. His bond was set at $15 million.
The investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.