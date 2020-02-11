Suspect charged in weekend Laurel shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is facing criminal charges in Laurel for allegedly shooting a woman after an argument on Sunday.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Rontez T. Jones, 24, has been charged in connection with the shooting.
Cox said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the South Park Village apartments around 3:30 p.m.
According to Cox, investigators learned Jones fired several shots in the area after an argument, hitting one woman.
Cox said the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to fully recover.
Jones was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s deputies a short time after the shooting. Jones is charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.
Cox said the investigation is ongoing.
