Sertoma Club donates $25K to USM’s Children’s Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi has received a $25,000 endowment from the Sertoma Club of Laurel.
The money will help provide hearing screenings for babies and young children and treatment for those with hearing impairments.
Sertoma Club members toured the center and met some of the students Tuesday morning. The Children’s Center was founded in 1974.
Last year, the Sertoma Club of Laurel presented a $25,000 endowment to USM’s Dubard School for Language Disorders.
According to the university, The Children’s Center for Communication and Development provides services to infants, toddlers and preschoolers while educating, training and supporting families, university students and professionals.
