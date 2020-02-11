S.C. officials continue search for missing 6-year-old last seen playing in yard

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A search for a little girl from Cayce, South Carolina is nearing the 24-hour mark.
The girl, 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3-foot-10-inches tall and 65 pounds.
Faye was last seen playing in her yard at 16 Londonderry Lane in Cayce, off Highway 302, after coming home from school Monday, officials said. That was around 3:45 p.m.
Her family asked for help from police around 5 p.m. Monday.
Officials said the child was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon colors, a floral skirt and polka dot boots. She has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.
A hotline for information is now active. People should call 803-205-4444 if they see her, or have any tips.
Officials also ask that anyone with any surveillance video from the area give the video to law enforcement to help in the search for Faye.
A flyer from the Cayce Department of Public Safety says they have contacted all known relatives of the child, who have all said they have not seen her since she was reported missing.
They said she was on her normal bus home from Springdale Elementary School on Monday, where she is in first grade.
Faye lives with her mother but officials say they do not know who was home when she got off the bus.
State and local officials searched for Faye through the night Monday.
“We will be here until we find Faye," Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Adam Myrick said. “Our work will continue until we determine what happened here.”
The search is expanding and intensifying with help from state authorities.
Community members told WIS they are organizing a prayer vigil for Faye on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Airport High School.
Watch Tuesday morning’s update from police:
There is not an Amber Alert in effect. Officials said the following criteria must be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:
- a law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted,
- if the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm,
- all other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded,
- there is sufficient information available to give to the public,
- the child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Her information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person, officials said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Cayce DPS said they are still in the process of issuing an alert.
