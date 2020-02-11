Police: Man shot in drug deal gone bad

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said a 22-year-old man was shot Monday in what they believe was a drug deal gone bad.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting happened on Arlington Loop around 10:30 p.m.
Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Moore said. The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Moore said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
