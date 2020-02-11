NWS confirms tornado touched down in Greene County

“I had got home from work. I went in, ate supper, sat down to watch a movie with the kids, and suddenly, we just heard a roar," Brewer said. "I turned the TV off and went to open the front door, looked out and I thought, ‘It’s just some bad winds.’ When I closed the door, I heard stuff flying. It happened so quick, about two minutes. We ran into the bedroom, into the bathroom tub. My wife jumped on the kids. I jumped on them. It probably didn’t last two or three minutes, and it was over with.”