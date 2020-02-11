No. 6 baseball Bobcats pick up 1st win of season

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Wyatt Blalock gave the No. 6 Jones College baseball team just what it needed.
The freshman right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced and led the Bobcats to their first win of the season, a 5-3 victory over Dyersburg (Tenn.) State Community College in game two of a recent doubleheader at Community Bank Park.
Dyersburg took the twinbill’s opener, 10-4, giving the Eagles (5-1) the best-of-three-series. Dyersburg won the singleton opening game of the series, 9-5.
Blalock (1-0) struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and ended his 4 2/3-inning inning stint with nine strikeouts. He allowed no walks and four hits.
Jones (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Tyler Ducksworth and Basiel Williams Jr. led off with singles and Bailee Hendon walked to load the bases with no outs.
Kirkland Trahan’s single to center scored Ducksworth and O’Neill Burgos then hit into a double play, scoring Williams.
Jones added three more runs in the fourth.
Blake Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Murray Hutchinson followed with a single to left. A wild pitch advanced the runners.
Williams came up with a two-out, two-run single to left-center. Williams stole second and then scored when Hendon followed with a single to right.
Dyersburg’s Kevin Hirsch broke up Blalock’s no-hit bid with a single to start the fifth inning. Seth Copeland, Kameron Wells and Zach Bondurant followed with singles of their own, cutting the Eagles’ deficit to 5-2.
Garrett Langrell entered for Blalock and got a fly ball to end the inning.
Langrell would go the final 2 1/3 innings and record a save. He gave up an unearned run, two hits, no walks and struck out two.
Williams had two singles and scored twice, while Wells singled twice for the Eagles.
Dyersburg St. starter Jonathan Alexander went 3.0 innings and got the loss. He allowed four runs, five hits, walked two and struck out one. Aidan Frye went the final 3.0 innings, giving up a run, three hits, no walks and notching three strikeouts.
Jones’ pitching issued nine walks and the Bobcats committed three errors in the loss to the Eagles.
The game was tied 1-1 after two innings, but the Eagles took the lead for good with three runs in the third.
Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, Jones scored three runs to cut the lead to 5-4.
But Dyersburg St. responded with three runs in the top of the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Williams doubled and singled and Gabe Lacy singled twice for Jones.
Jones starter Cade Killingsworth took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Chris Mondesi doubled and singled twice for the Eagles with Drew Reckart getting a double and a single and Hirsch adding two singles. Austin Bradbury had a solo home run.
Dyersburg St. starter Jack Webb allowed four runs on six hits over five innings to pick up the win. H walked one, struck out two.
Weather permitting, Jones will host Pensacola State College in a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday.
