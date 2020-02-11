Flood safety tips to keep in mind during rainy week

“The best thing you can do before a flooding event is make sure you have the appropriate insurance in place, whether you’re in a flood zone or not," said Carl Dombek of the Disaster Association with the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Because if you are flooded and if a disaster is declared, the help is going to be to the extent that you are not covered by insurance and that means you will have to pay back a low interest loan if we’re able to make one. If you have insurance, that’s money you don’t have to.”