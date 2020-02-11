First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday

Wednesday will be stormy as a strong cold front moves through the area. Some of those storms could be severe in the late evening hours with damaging winds and a tornado or two possible. Highs will be in the mid-70s. A few showers could linger into Thursday with cooler temperatures as highs fall into the upper 50s. Friday and Saturday look nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. More rain will move in on Sunday before setting in again for most of next week.