First Alert: More severe weather possible Wednesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a portion of our area with a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.
What to expect:
The next system will swing through the area on Wednesday night. After a mild and humid day on Wednesday, showers and storms will move into the area during the evening hours. The fronts, and the line of storms along it, will begin to fall apart as they push through the area. That means the faster the storms get here the higher the potential for severe weather. Also it means, the longer you have to wait for storms to arrive, the less likely they will be severe.
Threats:
As the line passes through, every storm will heave heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. A few storms may have a tendency to become better organized with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, gusty wind and the potential for a brief and weak tornado. If a tornado does develop, it would be an EF-0 or EF-1.
Timing:
Storms would be most likely between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. on Thursday.
Unknowns:
Currently, we don’t know how long the line of storms will hold together and if storms will develop ahead of the main line. Currently, it looks unlikely that storms will develop ahead of the line, but that isn’t ‘set in stone’ yet. And the main line looks to fall apart shortly after midnight, but that is also not set in stone.
Given how unpredictable the weather has been here lately, there are still a lot of things to hammer out.
More Info
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
