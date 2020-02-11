Big question as Weinstein trial winds down: Will he testify?

(AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are set to rest their defense case Tuesday, but not before answering the big question looming over his New York City rape trial: Will he take the risk of testifying?
So far, Weinstein’s lawyers say he hasn’t signaled he’ll roll the dice. His last chance to declare his testimony comes Tuesday.
As he left court Monday, the once-powerful Hollywood boss declined to answer a reporter who asked if he was going to take the stand.
Doing so could be risky because prosecutors would be able to grill Weinstein on cross-examination about heinous allegations that jurors already heard about in vivid detail from six of his accusers.
Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on another woman.
Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.
