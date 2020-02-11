Affidavit: Suspect fled Bath & Body Works with over $800 in candles

A woman is facing charges after police say she stole merchandise from a store inside the Shoppes at EastChase. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | February 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 3:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after police say she stole merchandise from a store inside the Shoppes at EastChase.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Alexis Cross, 19, is charged with two counts of third-degree theft of property.

Duckett says the charges are related to a theft that took place in the 7000 block of Eastchase Parkway. The business told officers a suspect stole assorted items and ran from the store.

Cross was later identified as the suspect.

An arrest affidavit says Cross stole $808.50 worth of assorted candles from Bath & Body Works.

Cross turned herself into police Monday and was charged.

