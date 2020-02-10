Wayne County School Board approves new police department

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District Board of Education has approved the formation of a police department within the school district.
Last year, the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Accreditation found possible security deficiencies within the district and the approval of this measure is meant to address those issues.
Wayne County school officials are also reaching out to the Laurel and Petal school districts for information and suggestions on implementing the new school police department as they move forward.
“Safety and security of our students is foremost, even visitors coming on campus, we want to make sure everyone is safe," Wayne County Superintendent Tommy Branch said. "And therefore, to do that, we want the best trained officers we can get, and commissioning our own department opens us up for opportunities like that for training, for grants and such, just so we can provide the best we can for our students and community when it comes to safety of the students.”
Branch went on to say that while it’s still in the planning stages, he’s hopeful the school police department will be operational by July of this year.
