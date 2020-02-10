Police remind you to be safe while celebrating Mardi Gras

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Hattiesburg preparing for its annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, law enforcement is reminding you of a few things to keep in mind while celebrating.
“Be sure that you do park smart when you come out to the parade, don’t leave your valuables in your car,” said Ryan Moore, spokesman for the Hattiesburg Police Department
Also, you need to be on the lookout for flying objects.
“People will throw stuff off the floats, they have beads and stuff like that," Moore said. “If something falls short of the barricade, don’t put a child or yourself over the barricade to try and get them. There will be people walking along with the float, they’ll be able to hand you those.”
The parade will start going south on Highway 49 then turn right onto Hardy Street and finally turn off onto 38th Avenue.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
The following roads will be closed for the event"
- West 4th and Service Drive
- College Drive and Service Drive
- Felder Place and Service Drive
- Alumni Drive and Service Road
- Southern Miss Drive and Service Road
- Southern Miss Drive and Hardy Street
- S 27th Avenue and Hardy Street
- S 28th Avenue and Hardy Street
- East Memorial Drive and Hardy Street
- S 29th Avenue and Hardy Street
- West Memorial Plaza and Hardy Street
- N/S 31st Avenue and Hardy Street
- N 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street
- N 33rd Avenue and Hardy Street
- Southampton Road and Hardy Street
- Ross Boulevard and Hardy Street
- N/S 34th Avenue and Hardy Street
- N 35th Avenue and Hardy Street
- N 36th Avenue and Hardy Street
- S 37th Avenue and Hardy Street
- N 38th Avenue and Hardy Street
- Pearl Street and N 38th Avenue
- Montague Boulevard and N 38th Avenue
- Mable Street and N 38th Avenue
- Morningside Drive and N 38th Avenue
This year’s Hattiesburg parade is presented by Keith’s Superstore.
Laurel will also be hosting a parade on Saturday. It will begin at 6 p.m. and run through downtown Laurel.
