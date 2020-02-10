Laurel hosts its annual chili cook-out

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel hosted its Magnolia State Chili Cook-Off. The event is kicked off annually to bring in the new year.
35 vendors were in attendance, bringing their best chili and over 2,100 people were at the contest to see who brought the best chili.
Kim Holifield won the cook-off contest last year, and talks about what ingredients she uses for it.
“It’s all fresh vegetables and fresh spices, and having a great team,” said Holifield.
The cook-off was from noon-3 p.m.
The winners of the cook-off were Team JD Q for the Homestyle Winner, Team Knight of The Hot Pepper for the Traditional Style and Team Free Chili for Peoples Choice.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.