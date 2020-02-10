First Alert: Increasing chances for storms Monday night, some severe

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a portion of our area with a Marginal Risk for severe weather, mainly across our northern counties. But an additional risk for storms, that may be able to sustain a brief and weak tornado, may develop later this afternoon and evening along the cold pool that will slide south into our area.
What to expect:
As the rain continues to fall to the north, a cold pool of air will start to glide south. Along this cold pool, storms may develop. If so, there is going to be a brief window of opportunity for a tornado threat across parts of our northern counties between Highway 84 and Interstate 20.
Basically it is all about timing and location. This is going to be a pretty conditional threat. But the goal is to keep everyone from being surprised or caught off-guard by any warnings.
Threats:
A few storms may develop that would have a tendency to become better organized with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, gusty wind and the potential for a brief and weak tornado. If a tornado does develop, it would be an EF-0 or EF-1.
Timing:
Storms would be most likely between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight.
Unknowns:
A lot is unknown at this point. Due to the nature of how these storms may develop, the threat is very conditional at this point.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.