First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storms likely this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - This will be a week to keep an eye on the weather in Mississippi as we’re expecting heavy rainfall over the next five days and face the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.
Forecasts show rainfall totals will be high this week, with flooding possible for much of north Mississippi.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has listed parts of the Pine Belt as being under a limited threat for flash flooding on Monday with 1 inch to 3 inches of rain possible.
The biggest threat to the Pine Belt will come Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves through the area.
The NWS has the northern Pine Belt under an enhanced risk for severe storms during this time. Damaging winds and a tornado or two will be possible.
Some showers could linger into Thursday, but sunshine should return to the area Friday and Saturday.
You can share your weather photos and videos with WDAM below:
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.