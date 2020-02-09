State public service commissioner breaks down Mississippi’s No Call program

“In the last year, the Mississippi Public Service Commission has received more than 22,000 complaints from consumers in the Central District regarding unsolicited telemarketing calls,” said Commissioner Bailey. “I want to make sure consumers have the correct information on the process to register to the list. Signing up for Mississippi’s No Call list is the first step toward reducing unwanted phone calls and text messages to their cell phones or landlines. And should you receive and then wish to report an illegal telemarketer, I want you to know the various ways to file a complaint.”