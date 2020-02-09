State public service commissioner breaks down Mississippi’s No Call program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey explains the complete process of registering for Mississippi’s No Call Program and filing a complaint against illegal calls from telemarketers.
The Mississippi No Call Registry is a list of residential, cellular and business telephone subscribers who wish to reduce the number of unwanted telephone calls they receive, and the list is updated and managed by the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MSPSC).
The program is free to all telephone customers in the state and consumers may register an unlimited number telephone numbers; however, the only numbers that can be added must be valid Mississippi residential, cellular or business telephone numbers that match the names and addresses provided by Directory Assistance for those numbers.
Commissioner Bailey talks about how the commission plans on cutting down the number of illegal telemarketing calls from last year’s total and what consumers can do in order to help prevent them from happening so often.
“In the last year, the Mississippi Public Service Commission has received more than 22,000 complaints from consumers in the Central District regarding unsolicited telemarketing calls,” said Commissioner Bailey. “I want to make sure consumers have the correct information on the process to register to the list. Signing up for Mississippi’s No Call list is the first step toward reducing unwanted phone calls and text messages to their cell phones or landlines. And should you receive and then wish to report an illegal telemarketer, I want you to know the various ways to file a complaint.”
Businesses and consumers may register for the No Call program by mail, using the Mississippi No Call App, calling the toll-free number: 1-86NOCALLMS (1-866-622-5567) or visit here, and should you receive an illegal telemarketing or scam call or text message, you can file a complaint by visiting here or by using the app.
Below are the steps to using the Mississippi’s No Call program and filing a complaint to successfully eliminate calls:
- First, the consumer must register their number on the Mississippi No Call list. (Please note that the Federal No Call List is a separate program.)
- Once registered on the list, the consumer may then file a telemarketer complaint with the MPSC against the number they are receiving calls from whom they believe is an illegal telemarketer. Consumers are eligible to file a complaint 60 days after registering for the No Call program. The chart below outlines the time frame.
Before filing a complaint with the MPSC, make sure the telemarketer is not exempted from the law, which includes calls from, but is not limited to, Mississippi banks, licensed realtors, licensed automobile dealers, licensed insurance agents, newspapers, volunteers calling on behalf of registered charitable organizations or politicians. (For a complete list of those who are exempt: https://www.psc.ms.gov/nocall/faq)
- To begin the process, our No Call Specialist must have the telemarketer’s number and specific date and time of the call you received. Additional questions consumers will be asked include if the call was a recorded message or if they blocked their number from Caller ID. Typically, during the process, a subpoena would be issued to prove the number called the consumer.
If a consumer wishes to stay on the No Call program after a telephone number change, they will have to register the new number into the program.
“This program is designed to reduce the number of telemarketing calls residential and cellular consumers receive,” said Bailey. “However, it will not completely eliminate all telemarketing calls. Our No Call Specialist are ready to assist consumers band business owners with registering for the program and filing their complaint with the goal of eliminating as many telemarketing calls as possible."
