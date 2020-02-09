No. 2 Wildcats finish off sweep of Jones

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ For a second consecutive meeting on the basketball court, Pearl River Community College and Jones Colleges went claw-to-claw for the majority of the night in the renewal of “The Catfight.”
And for a second consecutive meeting this men’s basketball season, the Wildcats came out on top.
Sophomore forward Isaih Moore posted his sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 rebounds and the second-ranked Wildcats made 10-of-11 free throws down the stretch to hold off the Bobcats, 74-66, at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
PRCC sophomore guard Tae Hardy, who committed to the University of Southern Mississippi last week, added 20 points, three assists and three steals for the Wildcats (18-0, 10-0 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College/South Division).
The Wildcats, who this week ascended to the highest ranking in program history, remained the lone unbeaten among the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I membership.
PRCC used a 16-4 run in the first half to grab 31-19 lead before settling for a 35-30 halftime lead.
The Wildcats appeared comfortably ahead at 52-36, but Jones County mounted a 17-3 run to pull within a possession at 55-53.
PRCC turned in a 6-0 spurt to bump the lead to eight points and then hit its free throws down the stretch, including six by Hardy, to finish off a sweep of the season series with the Bobcats.
Jones (13-5, 5-5) got 19 points from freshman guard Tradavis Thomas and 13 points, five rebounds and three assists from sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. Sophomore guard SharDarrion Allen added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with two steals.
PRCC sophomore forward Rodgerick Brown finished with 13 points. Sophomore forward Cameron Smith had 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Jairyon Wilkens collected seven points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Wildcats will travel to Raymond to take on Hinds Community College at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Bulldogs (11-6, 6-4) have won two in a row.
The Bobcats will welcome East Central Community College at 7:30 p.m. Monday at A.B. Howard Gymnasium. The Warriors (8-11, 3-7) come in having won two of their last three games.
