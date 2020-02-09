First Recovery Walk held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of people participated in the first-ever event in Columbia Saturday which honored those who are recovering from substance abuse and remembered others who lost their battle with addiction.
The inaugural Recovery Walk began at the County Courthouse and ended at Friendship Park.
Activities included a balloon release in memory of those who lost their fight with addiction.
“It’s just amazing to see the people and support that our community has in us, the faith they have in us,” said Brianna Ross of Foxworth, one of the participants in the Recovery Walk.
Ross and many others who took part in the event are recovering from addiction.
Many family members of those in recovery also participated.
During the event, a $500 check was presented to The Mercy Project, a local community-policing program which helps those fighting addiction.
The money was raised from T-shirt sales for the Recovery Walk.
