First Alert: A wet week coming to the Pine Belt

We take a look into the forecast for this week.
Rain will be moving into the Pine Belt early Monday with the high at 73 and the low at 60.
Moving into Tuesday, we have a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high will be at 75 and the low at 64.
On Wednesday rain is going to stay with us as there is an 80% chance for it. The high will be 76 and 59 will be the low.
Rain stays on the lower side Thursday as chances for showers are 30%. Thursday’s high will be at 60 and the low at 53.
Low chance of rain for Friday as the high will be at 58 and 38 for the low.
For Saturday and Sunday, the rain returns and the temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
