First Alert: Cool and cloudy skies for Saturday night

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40.
On Sunday look for increasing clouds late in the day with highs in the lower 70s. It will also be breezy with SE winds at 15-20 mph.
By Monday expect very breezy conditions with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in low to mid 70s. The chance for rain is 80%.
Pretty much the rain and thunderstorms will last into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. The chance for rain is 70%.
Since the grounds are already saturated, flash flooding is possible in some areas. The heaviest threat appears to be to our north, but remember that rain that falls in our upper viewing area tends to drain south posing a threat for river flooding.
On Wednesday expect more showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 70%.
The rain will come to an end, at least briefly, on Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s by Friday morning. Expect mostly clear conditions on Friday with highs around 60 and lows in the lower 40s by Saturday morning. Clouds will be on the increase during the day with a 30% chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
