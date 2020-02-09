Country music singer/songwriter John King to headline 31st Okatoma Fest

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The headline performer for the 31st Annual Okatoma Festival has been selected.
Nashville country singer and songwriter John King will take center stage at the festival in downtown Collins on May 2.
That event will have two stages of live music from various acts throughout the day.
It will also feature a parade and more than 200 vendors selling food and arts and crafts.
“(The festival) just brings thousands of people to our community to see the quality of life that we enjoy here in Collins and in Covington County,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
The event will also have both a health fair and a children’s fair.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.