Collins fire chief gets award from Miss. Business Journal

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The chief of the Collins Fire Department, who’s also president of the Mississippi Firefighter’s Association, has been named one of the state’s top CEO’s by the Mississippi Business Journal.
John Pope and two dozen other executives across the state received awards during an annual dinner on Jan. 30.
“When they called me and notified me of it, I guess I was a little surprised, because I don’t consider myself a CEO, but recognized as the president of State Firefighter’s Association, it was definitely an honor to be among a select group,” Pope said.
A total of 28 people received awards at the dinner.
